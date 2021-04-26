Costanzo Frank De Sells 952 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EGLE opened at $44.40 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $552.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

