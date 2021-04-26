Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $184.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

