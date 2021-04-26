Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.95. 313,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,758,354. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.32. The company has a market capitalization of $865.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $182.56 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock worth $426,375,644. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

