Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $53.79. 36,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

