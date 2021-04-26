Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.79. 36,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,142. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

