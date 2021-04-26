Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $411,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock remained flat at $$25.08 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,738. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

