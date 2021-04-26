Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 136.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 90,490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 22.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

