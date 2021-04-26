Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $324.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.00.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,586.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,661 shares of company stock worth $50,134,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $423,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $54,002,000.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.07. 7,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,606. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.04 and its 200-day moving average is $309.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.