Credit Suisse Group Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $936.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $942.00 to $936.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $827.89.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $718.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $673.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.41. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

