Credit Suisse Group Downgrades ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACLLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATCO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

