Credit Suisse Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,207.81.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.9% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 88,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,135,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

