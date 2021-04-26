Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

