Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.