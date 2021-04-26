Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

