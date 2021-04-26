Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 750 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

