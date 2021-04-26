Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

