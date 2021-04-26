Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) Insider Sells £450,297.57 in Stock

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) insider Barrie Whipp sold 15,009,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £450,297.57 ($588,316.66).

Shares of LON:TIDE opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of £16.70 million and a PE ratio of 18.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.40. Crimson Tide plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

