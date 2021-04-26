Critical Survey: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocugen and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ocugen currently has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential downside of 50.16%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 143.42%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Ocugen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -6.51 BioCardia $710,000.00 87.45 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -1.46

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -47.72% -30.78% BioCardia -5,103.95% -496.87% -178.90%

Summary

Ocugen beats BioCardia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing ALLOGENEIC Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

