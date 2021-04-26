Critical Survey: Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) versus Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vonage and Chorus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion 2.94 -$19.48 million $0.19 73.89 Chorus $610.79 million 3.59 $33.12 million N/A N/A

Chorus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vonage.

Risk and Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chorus has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and Chorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99% Chorus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vonage and Chorus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 4 6 0 2.60 Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vonage currently has a consensus price target of $14.39, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than Chorus.

Summary

Vonage beats Chorus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. In addition, the company provides procured high-speed broadband Internet services and Vonage-enabled devices. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

