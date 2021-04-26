Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

