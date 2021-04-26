Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

