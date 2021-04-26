Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $30.51 on Monday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $635.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

