Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,939 shares of company stock worth $2,548,515. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $88.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

