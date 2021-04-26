Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,644 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.33 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $123.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

