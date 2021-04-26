Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $297.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $298.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

