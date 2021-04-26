CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $54.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

