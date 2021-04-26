CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 229,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth $2,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $149,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,987.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

