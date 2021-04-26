CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $102.81. 129,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

