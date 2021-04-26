Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CWK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 449,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,574. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

