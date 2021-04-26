Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,937 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,327 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp makes up 2.0% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Parke Bancorp worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 649.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 285,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKBK opened at $19.97 on Monday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $237.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,882.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $130,020.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,006 shares of company stock worth $746,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

