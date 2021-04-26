Cutler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Financial Institutions worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 239,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

