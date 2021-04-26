Cutler Capital Management LLC Invests $101,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

