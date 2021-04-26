Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,373.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,225.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.09.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.