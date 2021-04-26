Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,825 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,277,000 after acquiring an additional 851,128 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,547,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,390,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

