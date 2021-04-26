D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. D.R. Horton traded as high as $99.39 and last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 6818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.21.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.