DA Davidson Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $190.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.32.

TSCO stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

