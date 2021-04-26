Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lowered by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 13.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $58,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Danaher by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $259.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.08. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $259.98. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.