Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.2% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 137.4% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.68. The company had a trading volume of 63,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $259.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

