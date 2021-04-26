DAOBet Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $6,581.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,700.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $818.50 or 0.01553100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00487723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00065229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001577 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004457 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.