Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

DARE opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

