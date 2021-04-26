DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

DRIO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis boosted their price target on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut DarioHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.