Darwinia Network (RING) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Darwinia Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Network has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Network has a market capitalization of $56.85 million and $2.23 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,018.72 or 1.00052453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00131706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001882 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Darwinia Network Profile

Darwinia Network (CRYPTO:RING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,045,278,686 coins and its circulating supply is 469,531,080 coins. Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork. Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

