Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Truist

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.96.

PLAY stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

