DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $34.92 million and $1.26 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064746 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00282758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

