Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.62 Million

Analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report sales of $78.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the lowest is $75.20 million. Denny’s reported sales of $96.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $373.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.51 million to $395.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $428.12 million, with estimates ranging from $413.30 million to $450.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,418.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 511,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

