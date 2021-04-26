Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) Insider Buys £7,900 in Stock

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) insider Nick Rodgers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £7,900 ($10,321.40).

Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.06) on Monday. Destiny Pharma plc has a 12 month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The firm has a market cap of £94.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.55.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

