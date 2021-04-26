Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €270.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €270.00 ($317.65) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €249.93 ($294.04).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €229.50 ($270.00) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

