DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCN. Bank of America began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

