Digix Gold Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,111.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $57.55 or 0.00109073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $23,111.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00063757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00019578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00061523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00734421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.32 or 0.07315803 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

