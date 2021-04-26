Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $21,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VREX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

VREX opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $896.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

